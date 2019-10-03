Go and Do
If youâre looking for activities to do this weekend, hereâs a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
The joy of giving
Donate â¶ Floods across the country have left lakhs of people without shelter and food. Lend a hand by donating items like dry ration and school material.
Till October 8, 11 am to 6 pm
At OML, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Log on to insider.in
Friday
Arting ways
Paintings â¶ Cultivate the artist in you by going on a walkthrough of a SoBo gallery where you can explore the displayed works, before taking part in art-based activities.
Time 3 pm
At Piramal Museum of Art, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel.
Call 30466981
Saturday
Decoding the Father of the Nation
Learn â¶ It was Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary yesterday and there is no better time to take a look at some of his teachings, which inspired greats like Martin Luther King Jr. Attend a talk where his obsession with speaking the truth will be discussed.
Time 6 pm
At New Acropolis, Parvati Nivas, Anand Vihar Society, Khar West.
Call 9833033239
Choose your words
Workshop â¶ Learn different ways of putting language, including body language and wordplay, to better use at a workshop.
Time 3 pm
At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.
Call 9619962969
Cost Rs 699
A better chapter
Book â¶ A discussion will explain how, through bibliotherapy, books can have the power to heal people in distress.
Time 6 pm
At All Things Studio, Adarsh Nagar, New Link Road, Andheri West.
Call 9867049644
Cost Rs 150
Sunday
All fun and laughter
Comedy â¶ Stand-up comedian Abish Mathew has a line of jokes in his arsenal to make you explode with laughter.
Time 6 pm
At Above The Habitat, 4th floor, OYO Townhouse, Road no. 3, Khar West.
Call 9833358490
Cost Rs 499
Achieving a feet
Dance â¶ Take part in silent garba, which involves dancing in a festive way with music coming to you from your headphones.
Time 10 pm
At Rajmahal Banquets, Link Road, Malad West.
Log On to insider.in
Cost Rs 708
Getting board
Games â¶ While the hours away playing a whole range of board games with your friends.
Time 2 pm
At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.
Call 8291726809
Cost Rs 200
The stage is yours
Attend â¶ Feel like there is a musician, stand-up comic or storyteller hiding inside of you? Unleash your potential at an open-mic event that welcomes all artistes.
Time 7 pm onwards
At The Playce Marathon Maxima, LBS Marg, Mulund West.
Call 9769241829
Cost Rs 200
