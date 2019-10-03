go and do 

Thursday

The joy of giving

Till October 8, 11 am to 6 pm

At OML, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Friday

Arting ways

Paintings â¶ Cultivate the artist in you by going on a walkthrough of a SoBo gallery where you can explore the displayed works, before taking part in art-based activities.

Time 3 pm

At Piramal Museum of Art, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel.

Call 30466981

Saturday

Decoding the Father of the Nation

Learn â¶ It was Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary yesterday and there is no better time to take a look at some of his teachings, which inspired greats like Martin Luther King Jr. Attend a talk where his obsession with speaking the truth will be discussed.

Time 6 pm

At New Acropolis, Parvati Nivas, Anand Vihar Society, Khar West.

Call 9833033239

Choose your words

Workshop â¶ Learn different ways of putting language, including body language and wordplay, to better use at a workshop.

Time 3 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Cost Rs 699

A better chapter

Book â¶ A discussion will explain how, through bibliotherapy, books can have the power to heal people in distress.

Time 6 pm

At All Things Studio, Adarsh Nagar, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 9867049644

Cost Rs 150

Sunday

All fun and laughter

Comedy â¶ Stand-up comedian Abish Mathew has a line of jokes in his arsenal to make you explode with laughter.

Time 6 pm

At Above The Habitat, 4th floor, OYO Townhouse, Road no. 3, Khar West.

Call 9833358490

Cost Rs 499

Achieving a feet

Dance â¶ Take part in silent garba, which involves dancing in a festive way with music coming to you from your headphones.

Time 10 pm

At Rajmahal Banquets, Link Road, Malad West.

Cost Rs 708

Getting board

Games â¶ While the hours away playing a whole range of board games with your friends.

Time 2 pm

At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Call 8291726809

Cost Rs 200

The stage is yours

Attend â¶ Feel like there is a musician, stand-up comic or storyteller hiding inside of you? Unleash your potential at an open-mic event that welcomes all artistes.

Time 7 pm onwards

At The Playce Marathon Maxima, LBS Marg, Mulund West.

Call 9769241829

Cost Rs 200

