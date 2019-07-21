Go on a monsoon trail

sunday-mid-day

This weekend, we have got your plans covered with four adventurous treks to choose from

The main attraction of Harishchandragad remains the Konkan Kada

Imagine yourself in the middle of a dense forest, soaked in the rain, finding routes, viewing valleys and crossing ghats. Sounds adventurous right? There could possibly be no better way to enjoy monsoons, away from the city’s hustle. We have compiled a list of exciting treks so you can have a memorable weekend.

Visapur Fort

Kasa Kai Mumbai (KKM) is initiating a trek to the iconic Visapur Fort so you can indulge in nature and history together. Perched upon a lush green plateau, the Visapur Fort is a very popular excursion destination for adventure mongers as well as nature lovers. It is located near Visapur village in Maharashtra, and is a part of the Lohagad-Visapur fortification. The one-day vacation includes only breakfast and water bottles. The fort is about 120 km away from Mumbai city.

When: July 27, 5 am

Meeting point: Bandra station (West)

Entry: Rs 999

Call: 9137552457

Garbett Trek

The Grand Garbett Trek is one of the most scenic one-day treks in the Sahyadri Mountains. The trek begins with an easy-going stroll along the banks of the pristine Dhom Lake before you cross freshwater streams and rustic villages. At a distance of 17 km from Matheran and 8 km from Diksal, Garbett Point or Garbut Point is located near Matheran with a grand view of the plateau below. The huge plateau overlooks various waterfalls from the neighboring mountains. The difficulty level of this trek is moderate. This means the ease of climbing up to the summit is moderate, however the duration of the trek is long. Participants must be mentally ready to walk for a few hours. The trek duration is five hours. There will be stops during the trek for rest

and rehydration.

When: July 27, 6 am

Meeting point: CST ticket counter

Entry: Rs 1,799

Log on: insider.in



A small temple on top of Kalsubai Peak

Kalsubai Peak

Adventure Geek is organising a trek to Kalsubai this weekend. Kalsubai is the highest peak in the Sahyadris in Maharashtra, and commonly known as the Everest of Maharashtra.

On top of the peak is a small temple, which can seat at the most three people. The vastly spread out backwaters of Bhandardara attracts ones attention from the top. On the north, you will get to see the mountain range having forts like Ramsej, Achala, Ahivant, Saptashrungi, Markandya, Dhodap, Rawlya, Jawlya, and Kolder. To the east, one can spot Aundh, Vishramgad, Alang, Madan, Kulang, Matheran and Harishchandragad. There has, however, been a massive deforestation on this mountain.

When: July 27, 10 pm

Meeting point: SGNP, Borivali West

Entry: Rs 1,250

Log on: insider.in

Harishchandragad

Harishchandragad is a favourite destination for trekkers during every season. But it has a special beauty during monsoon due to its breathtaking view. The main attraction of this hill fort remains the Konkan Kada, an almost 1,423 metre concave fall. It is a vertical overhang, a cliff which shapes like a cobra’s hood, providing a panoramic view of the surrounding hills and an enchanting sunset. The trek includes breakfast on two mornings, one lunch and one dinner. It also includes tent and leader expertise charges.

When: July 27, 12 am

Meeting point: CST station

Entry: Rs 1,800

Call: 8850258278

