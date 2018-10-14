Goa calling!

sunday-mid-day

India's first multi-disciplinary arts event, the Serendipity Arts Festival 2018 is back, with over 90 dynamic projects highlighting India's rich traditions of music, dance and theatre, alongside culinary arts, craft, and visual arts exhibitions

India's first multi-disciplinary arts event, the Serendipity Arts Festival 2018 is back, with over 90 dynamic projects highlighting India's rich traditions of music, dance and theatre, alongside culinary arts, craft, and visual arts exhibitions. Set across 10 venues, the festival is committed to creating tangible change across the country's cultural spectrum by engaging the public and increasing awareness of how art can impact society, whilst generating interest in public art projects across India.

The 90 projects this year will be accompanied by a series of Special Projects including The Young Subcontinent curated by Riyas Komu, St+art curated by Hanif Qureishi, Out of Turn curated by Asia Art Archive and Meenakshi Thirukode and a Film Programme by Sabeena Gadihoke. Highlights of this year's event include, theatre performances designed for children, large scale public installations in the visual arts and photography, a variety outdoor and evening music performances, culinary workshops and tastings, as well as a range of specially commissioned projects across disciplines. Book your flight tickets now.

When: December 15 to 22

For registration and venue details: serendipityartsfestival.com