Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passes away

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.

Parrikar is survived by two sons and their families. "Chief Minister passed away around 6.40 pm Sunday," a senior state government official told PTI.

The BJP stalwart's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Former defence minister Parrikar had been on life support system since late Saturday night.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed sorrow over the passing of former Defence Minister. He tweeted, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten".

Parrikar had been the CM of Goa since March 2017. He previously held the same post from 2000-2005 as well as 2012-2014.

Parrikar was diagnosed for advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and has been in an out of hospitals, in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since. Ever since his discharge from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi in October last year, he was recuperating at his private residence in Goa.

