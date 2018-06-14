Goa CM Manohar Parrikar back in India, to reach Goa in evening

Parrikar, accompanied by members of his family, a medical team and officials of the Chief Minister's Office, flew from US to Mumbai, from where he will be taking a connecting flight to Goa

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was being treated in a US hospital for advanced pancreatic cancer since more than three months now, returned to India on Thursday afternoon and is expected to arrive in Goa later this evening, a BJP leader said.

Parrikar, accompanied by members of his family, a medical team and officials of the Chief Minister's Office, flew from US to Mumbai, from where he will be taking a connecting flight to Goa, a party official said. Additional police personnel have been deployed at Dabolim International Airport ahead of the Chief Minister's return. Parrikar is expected to chair a meeting of the state's council of ministers on Friday.

