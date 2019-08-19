Goa government to showcase Manohar Parrikar's life in a photo-book
On the occasion of World Photography Day, Sawant said that the Goa government wanst to celebrate Manohar Parrikar's political journey through photographs
On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa's former CM, late Manohar Parrikar's political journey will be published by the state government in a photo-book. The photo-book will be a tribute to Parrikar on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 13 this year.
#Goa's former Chief Minister late #ManoharParrikar's political journey will be published by the #stategovernment in a photo-book, as a tribute to him on the occasion of his #birthanniversary on December 13 this year, CM #PramodSawant said on August 18.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/MfSrNOWmm3
While speaking at a function organised by the photographers association in Panaji on the occasion of World Photography Day, Sawant said that the Goa government wanst to celebrate Manohar Parrikar's political journey through photographs. He also said that the Director of Information and Publicity has been asked to collect the photos with regards to Parrikar's life.
Pramod Sawant also urged the photographers in Goa to submit their photographs of the late BJP leader Parrikar to the state government from which the best would be included in the photo-book. Sawant also informed that the government will be releasing two books on the occasion of Manohar Parrikar's birth anniversary.
Manohar Parrikar, the former CM of Goa and BJP leader, who was battling a pancreatic ailment since a year, breathed his last at his residence on March 17, 2019. Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families. A four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar took charge as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, and held the office till his end.
Parrikar had previously served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2002, 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014. Parrikar had also served as the Defence Minister under the Narendra Modi government for a short period of time.
With inputs from IANS
Also Read: Road in Margao to be named after late Manohar Parrikar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Goa chief minister and former Defence Minister of India, Manohar Parrikar was battling pancreatic cancer since last year and breathed his last at his residence on March 17, 2019. Parrikar was 63 years old and he is survived by two sons and their families. A four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar took his final charge as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, and held the office till his end.
-
In pic: Mortal remains of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence in Panaji as the state mourned his death. Pic/PTI
-
The state of Goa announced seven days of mourning, from March 18 to March 24 as a mark of respect to former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all the official buildings across Goa. Pic/PTI
In pic: Mortal remains are Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is given full state honours.
-
Late Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa CM and one of BJP's tallest leaders, was cremated with full state honours at Miramar in Panaji, Goa.
In pic: The body of former Chief Minister of Goa and former defence minister, Manohar Parrikar is seen covered with India's national flag during his funeral in Panaji.
-
Thousands of supporters and BJP workers accompanied the funeral cortege of Manohar Parrikar from the Kala Academy Arts and Cultural Centre, where the remains had been kept throughout the day for the public to pay last respects to the nearby Miramar beach. Pic/ANI
-
The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar were wrapped in the national tri-colour and was placed on a pyre amid a 21 gun salute at the beach while his elder son Utpal Parrikar consigned it to flames. Pic/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis
In pic: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pas homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
-
Manohar Parrikar had previously served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2002, 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014. In 2014, he quit his post from the state to serve as the Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi government. In 2017, Manohar Parrikar moved back to Goa to return as chief minister of the state. Pic/PTI
In pic: Narendra Modi pays homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
-
While paying tribute to Manohar Parrikar, Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. Pic/PTI
-
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari paid homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He took to Twitter to express his condolences. Gadkari wrote: From the early days in politics, he was my colleague and a good friend. My emotional tributes to this great son of the mother of India who struggled for the development of Goa for the end of the war. Pic/PTI
-
Mohammad Zuhaib, AN artist from Amroha, pays his last respects to late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar by making a charcoal portrait of the late minister. Pic/ANI
-
Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, who also arrived in Goa to pay her respect to the former chief minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar got emotional. Pic/ANI
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha paid their condolences to the family members of late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister of Goa. Pic/ANI
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders observed a two-minute silence at the party's public rally in Kalaburagi to pay last respects to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Pic/ANI
-
Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respects to late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Pic/ANI
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last tributes to the late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to offer condolences. Fadnavis wrote: He was a true son of Goa and served India in many roles and responsibilities! No doubt Shri Manohar Parrikar will be remembered as one of best Defence Ministers of India. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and people of Goa & India. Pic/ANI
-
Sand artist Manas Sahoo makes a sand art to pay homage to Goa's Chief Minister, late Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment and breathed his last at his residence on March 17, 2019. Pic/PTI
-
In picture: The National flag is seen at half-mast as a mark of respect to mourn the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Pic/PTI
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on March 18 after a long battle with cancer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, politicians across parties and scores of people paid their homage to the former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his funeral. (All Pictures/PTI, ANI and AFP)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar