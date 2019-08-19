Goa government to showcase Manohar Parrikar's life in a photo-book

national

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Sawant said that the Goa government wanst to celebrate Manohar Parrikar's political journey through photographs

Manohar Parrikar

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa's former CM, late Manohar Parrikar's political journey will be published by the state government in a photo-book. The photo-book will be a tribute to Parrikar on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 13 this year.

While speaking at a function organised by the photographers association in Panaji on the occasion of World Photography Day, Sawant said that the Goa government wanst to celebrate Manohar Parrikar's political journey through photographs. He also said that the Director of Information and Publicity has been asked to collect the photos with regards to Parrikar's life.

Pramod Sawant also urged the photographers in Goa to submit their photographs of the late BJP leader Parrikar to the state government from which the best would be included in the photo-book. Sawant also informed that the government will be releasing two books on the occasion of Manohar Parrikar's birth anniversary.

Manohar Parrikar, the former CM of Goa and BJP leader, who was battling a pancreatic ailment since a year, breathed his last at his residence on March 17, 2019. Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families. A four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar took charge as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, and held the office till his end.

Parrikar had previously served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2002, 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014. Parrikar had also served as the Defence Minister under the Narendra Modi government for a short period of time.

With inputs from IANS

