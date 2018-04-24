Goa police arrest man for raping, impregnating minor

Verna police officials said that Nurjul Islam was arrested for raping a 14-year-old in February after the victim's mother filed a complaint on Tuesday

Representational Image

A 22-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in February in Zuarinagar, about 40 kilometres from here, police said. Verna police officials said that Nurjul Islam was arrested for raping a 14-year-old in February after the victim's mother filed a complaint on Tuesday.

"The girl's mother filed a complaint today stating that the victim got pregnant after being raped by the accused. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC, the Goa Children's Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Investigations are underway," the official said.

