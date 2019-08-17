Goa Congress Chief Chodankar criticises government over Panaji water supply cut

national

Two key pipelines which supply water from the Opa reservoir in Ponda sub-district to North Goa, including Panaji were washed away in a landslide

Goa Congress Chief Chodankar on water cut in Panaji. Pic/ANI

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Saturday criticised the state government after there was a shortage of water in the area for not making adequate efforts to provide alternative arrangements to people in the capital and nearby areas.

"Imagine, the state capital being without water for 48 hours! The government has not even promised credible alternative solutions. Even the water tanker supply, which the government had promised is not regular on the first day itself," he said while addressing a press conference.

He said that the government needs to fix responsibility and take adequate action to fight this crisis as soon as possible. Two key pipelines which supply water from the Opa reservoir in Ponda sub-district to North Goa, including Panaji were washed away in a landslide which occurred on Friday night after heavy rainfall in the state from the last two weeks.

Water supply in the area is estimated to be not restored before the next 48 hours.

