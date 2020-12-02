Godmothered redefines the idea of 'happily ever after'

Set during Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers.

Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of a "happily ever after", but Eleanor is determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Speaking about why she loves her character Mackenzie, Isla Fisher said, "I loved the emotional arc of Mackenzie. How she begins as a woman who is sort of self-sacrificing and putting her kids' needs first and really trying to heal herself after the death of her husband. She's frustrated emotionally because she is trying to raise her children but she can't be vulnerable in front of them. She needs to be in charge and sort of models someone who's coping while secretly she's heartbroken over the death of her husband. And to see her awakened by this fairy godmother into a person who can have fun and occasionally spoil herself, who learns to love life again"

She further added, "Happily ever after doesn't need to come from a fairy tale. Happily ever after can come from helping others, being of service, being the best version of yourself, being of service and caring for each other, like Mackenzie and Eleanor do in the end and living in a world in which we all support each other. That's 'happily ever after.'"

With Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell in the lead, Godmothered also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir. It is directed by Sharon Maguire and produced by Justin Springer. Diane L Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp serve as the film's executive producers. So, bring in this festive season with magical comedy Godmothered releasing on December 4, only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

