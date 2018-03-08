Gold bar worth lakhs found concealed passenger's rectum at Chandigarh airport

A gold bar worth Rs 5 lakh was recovered at the Chandigarh International airport from a passenger who allegedly concealed the precious metal in his rectum

A gold bar worth Rs 5 lakh was recovered at the Chandigarh International airport from a passenger who allegedly concealed the precious metal in his rectum. A passenger, a resident of Ulhas Nagar in Maharashtra, arrived from Dubai by an Indigo flight here today, a customs official said.

Customs sleuths intercepted him when they found him walking awkwardly while trying to cross the green channel, he said. A gold bar weighing 182 grams worth Rs 5.61 lakh was recovered from the passenger, the official said. Initially, he refused to accept that he was carrying gold in any form but admitted it later, the official said.

The recovery came two days after gold bars worth Rs 25 lakh were recovered from two women passengers who also had concealed them in their rectum.

