Gold teaser receives immense appreciation and warmth from the audience

The upcoming sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics

Gold poster

Makers of Gold starring Akshay Kumar recently released its impactful teaser to the audiences and surprised them with a very unique and out of the box marketing strategy. The makers made the audiences stand up for the national anthem twice, once for our Indian national anthem and once for British national anthem. The audiences reacted to the teaser by blowing whistles and cheering for Akshay Kumar's brilliant performance.

The audiences were greeted with British flag on the screen and the British national anthem playing in the background. This created an anxiety among the audiences as they were clueless as to why the British national anthem was being played. The visuals then shifted to the teaser of Gold and the teaser garnered immense praise and appreciation.

The audience accoladed the teaser and said that they are looking forward to the film as it traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India's first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

The teaser revisits the feeling of disrespect that Indian's had to face pre Independence while having to stand in attention for the British National anthem. The upcoming sports drama Gold starring Akshay Kumar releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.

