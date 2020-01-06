Golden Globes 2020 saw the most dramatic outfits by Hollywood stars

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It is also a big draw for viewers to see their favourite celebrities donning tuxes and gowns to dazzle the red carpet. To begin with, American singer-performer, Billy Porter, dropped the major angelic moment when he arrived on the red carpet in a white suit connecting with a dramatic full feathery train. Porter is nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for his role in Pose. Porter, who is known for his bold style, complete his look with a squared mini sling bag in all smiles.

US actor Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The host and comedian from the famous 'The Ellen Show' who is already a recipient of 30 Emmy Awards arrived at the red carpet of the glorious Golden Globe Awards in style on Monday. At the red carpet of the award function, Genres looked all beamingly happy donning a dark blue blazer and a black shirt underneath.

Ellen DeGeneres, the winner of the Carol Burnett Award, poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

The honour was established in 2019 after the name of legendary American comedian Carol Burnett who was the first recipient of the award. Burnett also arrived at the red carpet all decked up in her golden shimmery blazer.

Carol Burnett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Leonardo DiCaprio made a striking appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globes in a black tuxedo. DiCaprio has been nominated for the category of Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Pitt has been named in the category for best supporting actor for the same comedy-drama.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

The stars of the heart-wrenching family saga 'Marriage Story', Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, arrived at the boisterous Golden Globes red carpet keeping their style statements elegant. Scarlett Johansson kept it simple but elegant in a deep neck, shoulderless red down, adding a one layered neckpiece.

US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Joaquin Phoenix looked suave in a black suit as he arrived on the red carpet of the glitzy Golden Globes 2020. He completed the edgy style with black shades. Joaquin with his outstanding performance in the much-acclaimed 'Joker' is nominated for the same in the best actor in a motion picture drama category.

Joaquin Phoenix attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP

