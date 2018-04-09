Golden jackal found dead in road accident on Eastern Express Highway

A golden jackal was found dead in a road accident on the Eastern Express Highway between Mulund and Airoli on Sunday morning



The carcass was totally crushed

A golden jackal was found dead in a road accident on the Eastern Express Highway between Mulund and Airoli on Sunday morning. "The carcass was totally crushed and is in the custody of the Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial Wing for further action," said a senior officer from the state forest department.

A protected species (under schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972), the golden jackal is known to frequent mangroves in search of crabs and other creatures. Mulund and Airoli have mangroves. Last month, animal welfare officials rescued a male golden jackal from Godrej Creekside Colony, a residential complex near the mangroves in Vikhroli.

