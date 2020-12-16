Golfer babe Paige Spiranac turns Santa in Christmas-themed towel. See photo

American golfer Paige Spiranac has a Christmas gift for her fans—a holiday-themed towel—which can be used as a stocking. Spiranac posted a picture of the towel on Instagram, in which she is seen dressed up as Santa Claus. The towel read, "Ho Ho Ho!"

Explaining the reason behind the towel, Spiranac said, "Hey guys, we all know that the Christmas holidays are coming up and you're like, 'What am I going to get the girl of my life?' or some to you might be thinking 'Hey, Paige I wish you were with me at all times on the golf course'. Well, now I can be with you guys as we made a holiday-inspired towel. I'm not going to say anymore as I don't even think I can do justice. Look, it's me on the towel. And the 'Ho Ho Ho' is simply what you guys like to call me."

