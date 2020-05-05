Golfer Michelle Wei worried to be pregnant during COVID-19 pandemic

Golf champ Michelle Wie, 30, is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and though she enjoys the full support of her husband Jonnie West, an executive with NBA side Golden State Warriors, she is worried about how things will pan out given the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"I definitely didn't see myself being pregnant during a pandemic but here we are," said Wie, who has five LPGA Tour wins to her name.

Currently, in locked down at home in San Francisco, Wie is getting nervous as her delivery date approaches. "At first there was no news on pregnant women getting [COVID-19] or pregnant women transferring the virus through the placenta to the kid.

But now that there are reports that it causes pre-term labour, newborns can get it, babies in the womb can get it, it's extremely nerve-wracking for sure.

"We've been extremely careful. I'm extremely anxious to not do anything to put myself in extreme stress—glad that I can stay at home and put my feet up," said Wie.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news