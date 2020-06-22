Golfer Michelle Wie gives birth to a baby girl: I have waited my entire life to meet you

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie is the LPGA's latest golf-mom, announcing the birth of daughter, Kenna, on Instagram on Saturday. "Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote, adding a picture of herself cuddling the infant, whose full name is Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.

"Your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe ..." Wie and her husband, Jonnie West -- son of NBA legend Jerry West and an executive for the NBA Golden State Warriors -- announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

The couple married in August. Wie, a five-time LPGA winner, hasn't competed on tour since missing the cut by a wide margin in the Women's PGA Championship in June 2019, when she was still struggling with her right wrist in the wake of surgery.

