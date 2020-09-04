Golfer Rory McIlroy and wife Erica blessed with daughter Poppy

Star golf player Rory McIlroy, the last of 30 players to arrive at the Tour Championship here couldn't be more thrilled as of now. His wife Erica gave birth to their daughter, Poppy in Florida on Monday.

Rory McIlroy took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a cute picture of his little baby girl for his two million followers on Thursday and wrote: "Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

The 31-year-old golfer, who is a former world number one, began dating Erica Stoll, a former PGA of America employee in 2015. During a holiday in Paris in December that year, the couple got engaged. In April 2017, Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll tied the knot at Count Mayo.

Rory McIlroy has won two PGA championships, one US Open and one The Open Championship.

