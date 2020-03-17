Goli maar bheje mein! Arjun Kapoor shares selfie with Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a warm camaraderie on the set of Kashvie Nair's yet-untitled film. As the shoot has come to a standstill, Arjun Kapoor appears to be a bit lost.

The actor took to Instagram to post a selfie with Rakul where the duo are seen playfully posing with each other. Arjun captioned the image, "Sitting at home missing work and being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again. (sic)."

They need to think of a title in the time they have on hand now.

The picture shared by Kapoor is a capture from the shoots of his untitled flick. Arjun is seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and a pair of glares while he attempts to look like he is screaming while Rakul who is seen sporting an olive coloured jacket, captures her pointing a finger gun at Kapoor's head.

To date, 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. The World Health Organisation has expressed concern over the matter and has declared coronavirus as a pandemic.

