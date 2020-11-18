Good Doctor star Richard Schiff hospitalised with coronavirus

American actor and director Richard Schiff has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old actor 'The Good Doctor,' revealed that earlier this month that he'd tested positive for the virus alongside his wife, Sheila Kelley.

He tweeted last week, "On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

It appears the battle has been "tough," to say the least, as the 59-year-old star Sheila Kelley, later said online that her husband's battle was difficult.

"Covid update. Richard is definitely slammed a bit harder than me or @schiffboat Gus and I are having a better day than yesterday.@Richard_Schiff had a better day yesterday. Please send lots of prayers," she said on Friday.

Now, the star has been hospitalised, as he said on social media on Monday. In another 'Covid update' on Monday (local time), Schiff thanked his fans "for so much love and support."

The 'West Wing' alum wrote, "You're making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill."

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication. "Love you all," he said, as he concluded. As per Fox News, the production of 'The Good Doctor' has not been affected by the actor's diagnosis. Deadline reported, that the shooting schedule has been adjusted to accommodate his inability to film. Kelley also has a recurring role on the show.

The outlet reported that they were likely exposed to coronavirus off-set, as any on-set transmission would mean the show would immediately be shut down.

Kelley described the virus as a "slippery sucker" on Instagram just days ago, alongside a photo of herself and her husband.

