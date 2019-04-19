Good Friday: Over 300 parishioners enact the Way of the Cross in Vashi

national

Retracing the steps of Christ, more than 300 Catholics and bystanders walked the streets of Vashi singing hymns of praise and prayers

Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church enacting the way of the cross in Vashi

The Way of the Cross, a re-enactment of the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is a visual reminder of his agony, pain, suffering, and death on the Cross. On the eve of Good Friday, over 300 parishioners of Sacred Heart Church gathered to witness and participate in the Stations of the Cross. Retracing the steps of Christ, more than 300 Catholics and bystanders walked the streets of Vashi singing hymns of praise and prayers.

The Friday's mass commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Mount Calvary in Jerusalem, nearly 2,000 years ago. The next major event will take place on Sunday morning when the 'Passion Week' ends with the Easter Sunday festival which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Jesus laying in his mother's lap



The enactment of the station of the cross depicts Jesus in pain and agony



Parishioners walk along with the station of the cross as they recite hymns and prayers

On Good Friday, thousands and lakhs of Christians will be out in large numbers and overflow the local churches as they participated in the Good Friday mass.

Today, in Kerala, local churches were overflowing as thousands of Christians participated in the Good Friday mass. Of the around 3.4 crore population of Kerala, Christians number 61.41 lakhs, composed of 29.94 lakhs males and 31.47 lakhs females. The chief priest, who conducts the day's mass, along with a large number of the laity re-enact Jesus' journey with the worshippers moving to each station singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial, and crucifixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

The most important ritual in this mass is the drinking of 'choruka' - a decoction made of bitter gourd juice and vinegar - by all the devotees. When the Good Friday mass reaches its last lap, the priest pours out a spoon of 'choruka' into the mouth of each and every person attending the mass.

At the end of the Good Friday mass in Kerala, those attending are served 'kanji' - the steaming hot gruel made of rice along with mango pickle and a serving of pulses. To know the full story read here.

