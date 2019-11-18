Good Newwz: 5 things we enjoyed in the trailer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz finally dropped on the Internet on November 18, and as expected, was filled with chaos, confusion and comedy. The film has everything going for it, and after watching the trailer, it seems it's clearly a winner, both critically and commercially.

Here are the five things we enjoyed in the trailer:

1. The Cast

Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara, all in one frame, the ensemble itself sounds like a winner. Unfortunately, we don't get to witness too many ensembles in today's times but Good Newwz finally makes an attempt to bring an impressive cast. Akshay and Kareena have acted in as many as seven films together, Kareena and Diljit have worked previously in Udta Punjab, and Akshay and Kiara are already working in Laxmmi Bomb. So seeing all the four together in one frame would be nothing less than a treat.

2. The Subject

Up till now, it was touted the film will highlight the issue of surrogacy, but it seems the makers were planning to shock the viewers. It basically tackles a subject that was unheard of. If Vicky Donor portrayed sperm donation, Good Newwz presents the confusion of sperm exchange. The narrative truly justifies the tag line- The Biggest Confusion of the Year, for sure!

3. The Treatment

Given the film has Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, you cannot expect the plot to be treated with dourness and dullness. This is a madcap comedy with laugh-out-loud moments and sharp one-liners. Dosanjh plays a Desi character who doesn't understand English and pronounces sperm as spam. There will be a lot of other amusing moments in the film that we'll unravel on December 27.

4. The Dialogues

As stated above, when you have such an impressive ensemble and such an inventive subject at your disposal, the genius also has to lie in the writing. And all the actors get some sharp lines and witty dialogues. Their lives change completely after their shocking discovery, and this confusion leads to hilarity, as stated above. Debutant director Raj Mehta, who has also written the film with Jyoti Kapoor and Rishabh Sharma, who has written the dialogues, has made sure the audiences are hooked not only to the plot but also the actors and their dialogues.

5. Kiara Advani

Okay, we all loved her in Kabir Singh, but that was a silent and submissive character that was driven by unrequited love and undying passion. In Good Newwz, she's a loud, motormouth wife who displays her comical side, which was yet unseen. Advani attempts to veer into the space of hilarity and we hope she delivers, no pun intended.

