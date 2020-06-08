Good Newwz, Dream Girl to re-release in UAE

After the unprecedented global standstill, several countries — including the United Arab Emirates — have reopened. As part of its gradual lifting of the lockdown, the UAE threw open the doors of its theatres on May 27, luring cinegoers with re-releases of popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Encouraged by the positive response to the re-release of Baaghi 3, several filmmakers are considering a second round of big-screen outing for their offerings.

Come June 11, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz, which minted over R100 crore at the domestic box office on its release last year, will hit the marquee again. The superstar hopes that the comedy will spread cheer amid the current crisis. "Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again," says Kumar.



Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 comedy, Dream Girl, too is part of the line-up. Vibha Chopra, global syndication & international film distribution head, Zee Entertainment, says that they deliberately chose laugh riots. She explains, "The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront."

