Good Omens stars Jon Hamm and Adria Arjona: Good writing is the biggest gift for actors

Good Omens stars Jon Hamm and Adria Arjona discuss adapting the '90s fantasy novel for the screen, and its relevance today

Jon Hamm and Adria Arjona/picture courtesy: AFP

Such is the appeal of Good Omens, the novel authored by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, that it continues to find takers 29 years after it was published. With its irreverent take on the apocalypse, the fantasy novel has served as the perfect material for Amazon Prime Video's latest miniseries by the same name. mid- day catches up with Jon Hamm and Adria Arjona, who essay Archangel Gabriel and occultist Anathema Device respectively, as they share the joys of working on a show that walks the thin line between reality and fantasy.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Considering the end of the world is a morbid subject, was it easy to adopt an irreverent tone for the show?

Hamm: It depends on the quality of writing. The collaborated work of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett in the novel is commendable. They have created a compelling story. With Douglas Mackinnon directing the episodes, it becomes easier to perform because you are in good hands from an early point. While it's never easy to do what we do, it's not rocket science either.

Arjona: I had a difficult time preparing for the role because English is not my first language. The rhythm and construction of sentences were difficult [to grasp]. So, I would go to Neil, and he'd change the line to make it easier for me. This is the most confident I have ever felt after doing a show. Every time I'd see Neil smile after my scene, it comforted me.

Have you read the book?

Hamm: I had read it back in the ' 90s when it had come out. It was one of the first books I read for the sheer enjoyment of reading, and not because it was assigned to me in class or because I had to write a paper on it [ laughs]. I liked the story, and the credit goes to Neil's writing.

Arjona: I read the script before I picked up the Spanish translation of the book.

How do you approach a role that is not rooted in reality?

Hamm: You need to find a way to understand the character's motivation and where it exists within the universe of the story. The costume designer, makeup artiste and director also pitched in their ideas. That helped me flesh out my character because it didn't exist in the novel.

Arjona: The biggest gift an actor can get is good writing; it makes our job much easier. The characters were specific on paper. Also, if we needed any guidance, we had the source who created this world [ referring to the authors here] right there on the set.

If you had an opportunity to switch roles, which character would you play?

Hamm: I would want to play Frances McDormand's part because it's only a voiceover. So, I wouldn't have to take my pyjamas off [and report to the set].

Arjona: I think every actor has been perfectly cast. I'd stick to playing Anathema.

Finally, the show depicts the apocalypse. Do you personally believe that the end of the world is near?

Hamm: I hope it's not imminent. We have done a good job of messing things up here. We won't meet any biblical prophets to help us along the way. I hope we tread towards saving the Earth rather than ruining it.

