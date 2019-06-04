Google celebrates 50 years of Pride

national

The movement dates back to 1969 in New York when lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning persons clashed following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar at Christopher Street

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Google

Google unveiled a doodle slideshow on Tuesday celebrating 50 years of Pride to take viewers on a five-decade-long journey of Pride history, encompassing the growth and evolution of the international Pride parade. "The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community," says Nate Swinehart, the brain behind the slideshow.

#GoogleDoodle celebrates 50 years of pride celebrations with a doodle illustrating five decades of Pride history, starting from 1969



Doodler Nate Swinehart said the Pride parade has empowered and given a voice to a bright and vibrant communityhttps://t.co/PdGinBv80k pic.twitter.com/1qxycRCNag — âÂ¿âÂÂâÂ¨âÂÂâÂÂâÂÂâÂÂâÂ½âÂ¼âÂÂâÂÂâÂ¢âÂÂ (@ENjoydeepLY) June 4, 2019

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates 50 yrs of Pride with an interactive video, visualising 50 years of parades. 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the #StonewallRiots, which took place in New York in late Jun 1969, and are often cited as the beginning of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. pic.twitter.com/HcvwI9wxKB — Arti SinghðÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂ (@ParmarA03) June 3, 2019

As we celebrate 50 years of #Pride, @HRC is committed to defending our community from the Trump-Pence White House and anti-equality forces in the U.S. and abroad.



Congress must pass the #EqualityAct to ensure full equality for LGBTQ people, everywhere. https://t.co/fw41Ffcwia — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 2, 2019

On November 2, 1969, Craig Rodwell, his partner Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy, and Linda Rhodes proposed the first pride march to be held in New York City by way of a resolution at the Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organisations (ERCHO) meeting in Philadelphia. Protests which began since then pioneered the Pride movement and it spread across boundaries.

Great turnout for #tripride2019 march in #kwawesome . 50 years of Resistance - wow - hard to believe - but so important to keep in the public memory. And, of course baby's first #pride #stonewall50 #PrideMonth @smoestoe pic.twitter.com/Zto2sSSBbW — Lori Campbell (@campbelllor) June 2, 2019

The 1969 Stonewall Riots sparked 50 years of activism and hard-won progress for LGBTQ rights.



This Pride Month, let's celebrate how far we’ve come, and keep marching forward: https://t.co/Lj23HfEiNx — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 1, 2019

June is considered as 'LGBT Pride Month' to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969. Many pride events are held during this month to recognise the impact LGBT people have had world over.

