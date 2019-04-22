Google Doodle marks 6 unique inhabitants on Earth Day

national

While Wandering Albatross has the widest wingspan in the world, Coastal Redwood is the tallest tree in the world at 377 feet

From Wandering Albatross to Coastal Redwood, Google on Monday celebrated Earth Day with a series of animations on six unique inhabitants on the Earth.

Paedophryne Amauensis is a species of frog from Papua New Guinea. At 7.7 mm in length, it is considered the world's smallest known vertebrate.

Another animation is on Amazon Water Lily which is the largest aquatic plant.

Then there is Coelacanth -- a fish that was long considered a "living fossil". It evolved into roughly its current form approximately 400 million years ago.

Several recent studies have shown that Coelacanth body shapes are much more diverse than previously thought.

The last animation is on "Deep Cave Springtail", insects that live in total darkness in caves where they feed on fungi and decomposing organic matter.

Twitter is flooded with wishes on Earth Day.

Not only today, treat every day like Earth Day. That's the only way to save our precious Earth for future generations. I urge you all to plant more trees and recycle for a better future.

The theme of this year's Earth Day was 'Protect Our Species' and intended to draw attention to the rapid global destruction and reduction of the world's plant and wildlife populations.

Earth Day was actually started by US Senator Gaylord Nelson, who wanted to bring attention to the problems of the environment, by bringing it in the media and thus on the minds of the people.

