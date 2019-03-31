Google removes 'gay conversion therapy' app after facing flak

international

In a statement, Google said that after consulting with outside advocacy groups, it decided to remove the app from the Play Store

San Francisco: Facing immense pressure from the LGBTQ civil rights advocacy groups, Google has removed a controversial app that advocated for gay conversion therapy.

The app was earlier removed by Apple, Amazon and Microsoft but it remained on Google's Play Store. The app called "Conversion therapy" came from a non-profit organisation Living Hope Ministries which "proclaims a Christ-centred, Biblical world-view of sexual expression rooted in one man and one woman in a committed, monogamous, heterosexual marriage for life because anything less than this ideal falls short of God's best for humanity".

In a statement, Google said that after consulting with outside advocacy groups, it decided to remove the app from the Play Store.

140k

The no. of people had signed the petition for the ban

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates