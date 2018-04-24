Google rolls out new Search experience for job seekers in India

Users can access this experience in English on the Search app in Android and iOS operating systems





Continuing with its customised India-centric innovations, Google on Tuesday rolled out a new experience that will help jobs seekers easily find relevant employment opportunities in Search.

Users can access this experience in English on the Search app in Android and iOS operating systems.

Job seekers can use filters like location, type and the field in which they want a job to narrow down the results.

The experience lets the job seekers, search, save the listings, share them and even sign up for alerts.

Google has partnered with several job search platform, including LinkedIn, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, among others and integrated them with the Search.

The company also released open documentation, which will assist organisations to make their job openings discoverable on Search.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever