Goons thrash cops who went to nab accused in Bihar

crime

The injured police officials are undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

Representational Pic

Six Bihar police personnel were thrashed by alleged goons in Nawada district on Thursday. The cops were in the vicinity to nab a few accused, who had allegedly abducted and raped two girls of Gaya district.

The injured police officials are undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

"When we went at the house situated by the river bank, the accused have attacked us in their bid to escape. Some of us got injured in the attack," said a Policeman.

According to police, the accused had kidnapped two girls from a village located under Atri Police station.

"The girls returned home but the police party went at a village in search of the accused at a village in Nawada However, during the raid some persons attacked the police party in which two policeman including constable and SHO got injured and are now being treated," said Rajiv Kumar Mishra, SSP, Gaya.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever