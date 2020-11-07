Gorakhpur doctors stitch up city man's leg with bike parts inside

Singh said he will take legal action against the hospital in Gorakhpur

Three months after he met with a road accident in Gorakhpur, doctors in Kalyan on Thursday removed pieces of a bike's gear shifter rubber from the leg of a banker. The medical practitioners in Gorakhpur had only administered 14 stitches without removing the foreign objects, and he had been complaining of incessant pain. The fractures in the leg had also not healed because the wound was still festering due to the pieces.

Ajad Singh, 32, who works in a private bank in Lower Parel, had gone to his hometown Gorakhpur, where he met with an accident while riding a motorcycle on August 3.

He lost control over his bike and hurt his left leg badly. He called his relatives who rushed him to the nearby Vardayini hospital. "Without anaesthesia, I was given 14 stitches at the hospital. Even after discharge, I was under the observation of the doctor for a month. I kept complaining about the pain in my leg but the doctors told me that I will get relief after the wound heals," he said.



The pieces of gear shifter rubber found in Ajad Singh's leg

Singh was unable to move due to the pain and whenever he tried to stand, the wound would bleed and pus would ooze from it.

After his friends suggested that he go to Mumbai and consult another doctor, Singh arrived with his family on October 19. He consulted Dr Advait Jathar at Kalyan.

Foreign objects seen in MRI

"At the Shree Dombivli Manav Kalyan Kendra charitable polyclinic, the doctors first suggested I get an X-Ray of my leg. The pus was tested but a reason behind it was not found," said Singh. Dr Jathar then asked Singh to undergo an MRI where foreign objects were seen in his leg.

"The third and fourth metatarsal bones of Singh's left foot were fractured and also he had a big injury on the inner side that had been stitched. In the MRI we found some foreign objects inside his foot. We opened the wound under anesthesia and found three pieces of rubber, which is used in coating a bike's gear shifter in it. The reason of the pus was the foreign objects which should have been removed before the wound was stitched," Dr Jathar said. The doctor said the fractures had not healed because the wound had not healed.



Vardayani hospital at Gorakhpur where he was treated after the accident

Dr Jathar added, "I don't know who the doctor is and what are his qualifications, but leaving foreign objects and that too, rubber pieces in the wound and stitching it, is an alarming episode."

'Will take legal action'

"I am very happy and thankful to Dr Jathar and the staff members of this hospital which has given me another life. I will take legal action against Vardayini hospital and its doctors who charged me heavily and made my life hell," said Singh.

After his successful surgery at Kalyan, Singh claimed he called Dr Sanjay Gupta of Vardayini hospital, who had treated him. "After hearing everything, he disconnected my call and has stopped responding to me," Singh said.



Ajad Singh's wound would bleed and pus would ooze from it

When mid-day contacted Vardayani hospital, Dr Gupta remained unavailable for comment.

