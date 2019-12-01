Goulart: Training has helped me overcome stress

Former Sports Illustrated model and fiance of footballer Kevin Trapp, Izabel Goulart is more than just a fitness freak. The Brazilian stunner said that working out has helped her keep stress away.

"I am a model professionally but I'm also an athlete, a friend, a daughter, a sister and many other things. Training has helped me overcome stress and fears to be successful in other aspects of my life," Goulart told ELLE magazine.

For her, feeling happy is more important than looking good. "I don't wake up everyday thinking I have to look good, but I wake up everyday thinking I want to feel happy. I want to walk in a room and be able to make people smile and laugh," added Goulart, who loves cooking.

"I travel a lot, but when I'm home, I cook every day. In the mornings, I'll make juices with fruits, vegetables and protein. When I go out, I try to make the healthiest choices on the menu," she explained.

