Govandi murder: Like teacher, even her father was stabbed in same neighbourhood

Aisha Husiyae's mother had recently told her to leave her home of three years and come live with the family. Husiyae was killed on Tuesday after being stabbed eight times allegedly by a 12-year-old student. The family told mid-day that her father, Aslam, had been stabbed to death nine years ago in the same neighbourhood. Aisha's mother, Anjum, said that in 2010, Aslam bought property from another family in the locality, which resulted in bad blood.

Anjum Quasar said Aslam was killed on May 14, 2010. "He was such a hard-working person," she said. "From humble beginnings, he first sold fast food, then drove an auto to made sure our family became self-reliant. After the 1992 riots, children from Shivaji Nagar were blacklisted by all reputable schools in Mankhurd and Govandi. So he and his brother used their savings to found a trust and started this school."



In 2010, Aslam bought property from another family in the neighbourhood. "The earlier owner, Almas Khan, had an argument with my father, who told him to return our money if he did not want the deal," said Umar Husiyae, Aisha's younger brother.

"It was Ramzan and my father was leaving the school office after afternoon namaz, when Almas turned up with a knife and stabbed him. I heard his screams and rushed him to Rajawadi hospital, but couldn't save him." Even as they were coming to terms with Aslam's loss, the family started worrying for Aisha when she left her husband three years ago and started living alone in Shivaji Nagar to manage the school affairs.



Aisha's house in Shivaji Nagar, where she was murdered

"I look after the Urdu school, but don't live here, having moved to Kalamboli," said Noor Jahan, Aisha's aunt. "Some people can't digest that we are progressing and are doing good work for the locals. "Aisha studied in a good school and college. She could have left Shivaji Nagar. But she got involved in the trust and school after her father's death." Anjum said her daughter's modern outlook and progressive bent did not sit well with the conservative people of Shivaji Nagar.

"She liked to try out different clothes and sport different hairstyles," said Anjum. "Many people did not like it, which is why I did not want her living alone. On September 8, I had a big argument with her. I feared something would happen to her just like it happened with her dad. And it came true."



The trust that Aisha ran in the area

The police have still not managed to nail the motive. They said the boy used to visit Aisha often and knew where she kept money in the house. "On Tuesday night, we found her wallet at home, with Rs 14,000 in it," said an officer "He did not take the money. And even if he had wanted money, he could have simply stolen it. We don't understand why he repeatedly attacked her with such aggression and then did not even try to escape."

2010

Year Aisha's father was murdered in the same neighbourhood

Rs 14k

Money cops found in Aisha's purse, indicating murder was not for robbery



