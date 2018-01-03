Government: No evidence of any death due to Blue Whale challenge game

There is no evidence of anyone committing suicide while allegedly playing the Blue Whale challenge game, the Lok Sabha was informed

There is no evidence of anyone committing suicide while allegedly playing the Blue Whale challenge game, the Lok Sabha was informed. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said instances of children committing suicide while allegedly playing Blue Whale challenge game were reported in various states and Union Territories.





"All states and UTs were directed to monitor the situation closely and take action against proponent of the game," he said in a written reply yesterday. The minister said a committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG, Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In), to investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using Blue Whale challenge game.



"The committee analysed the internet activities, device activities, call records and other social media activity, other forensic evidences and also interacted with rescued victims associated with these incidents. Involvement of Blue Whale challenge game in any of these incidents could not be established," he said.

