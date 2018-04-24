Govind Namdev reunites with Govinda after 26 years in Raju Rangeela

Govind Namdev and Govinda last shared the screen in Shola Aur Shabnam



Govinda

Veteran actor Govind Namdev says he is happy to work with actor Govinda after 26 years, this time for Raju Rangeela directed by Pahlaj Nihalani. "I am happy to get different roles and characters in films. In this film, I play a very crucial role. He is the CEO of Govinda's character's company. Govinda has triple role in this film," Govind said in a statement.

"We are reuniting after Shola Aur Shabnam. It's been 26 years. We revived our old memories on the set of 'Raju Rangeela'," added the actor, mostly known for playing negative roles on the big screen.

On the reason for choosing the film, he shared: "This is a thriller-comedy film. I accepted this role because Pahlaj Nihalani has given me a very significant character." Govinda has featured in films like Bandit Queen, Virasat, Satya, Sarfarosh and Wanted.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever