Govinda attends tribals' convention in Madhya Pradesh

national

The gathering had been organised by Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) at Kukshi, about 120 km from Dhar town

Govinda

Bollywood actor and former member of Parliament Govinda attended a convention of members of tribal communities in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The gathering had been organised by Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) at Kukshi, about 120 km from Dhar town.

The actor even danced on people's demand, and requested them to watch his upcoming films "Rangeela Raja" and "FryDay". "I have not come here to participate in a political event. I have not participated in any political function since I left politics. I came here because of the affectionate invitation of these tribal people," said the former Congress MP from Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, JAYS chief Hiralal Alawa said the organisation will contest 80 out of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Congress leader and former MP Surajbhan Solanki and party's MLA Surendra Singh were also present.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever