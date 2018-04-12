Govinda to play a triple role in Pahlaj Nihalani's film Raju Rangeela

After the 1993 film Aankhen, Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda re-unite after 27 years for Raju Rangeela. The film will have Govinda essaying a triple role



Govinda. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/govinda_herono1

Govinda's 1993 hit film, Aankhen was produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, the now ex-Central Bureau of Film Certification Chief. Now, after a gap of 27 years, the duo is reuniting with another film titled, Raju Rangeela, where the actor will be seen in a triple role. Nihalani will also be helming the film as a director.

Revealing some details about the film, Pahlaj Nihalani told Dna that they have been filming for the film since past one month at ND Studios. "Govinda will play a triple role in Raju Rangeela. I will also be introducing three new girls in it," added Nihalani.

One of the girls on board is Television actress Digangana Suryavanshi, known for her Veera character from the serial, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera. Digangana has already shared screen space with Govinda in the film FryDay, which is scheduled for a May 11 release.

The report also adds that Pahlaj had already started working on this film while he was the CBFC chief. When Pahlaj was sacked as the CBFC Chief and replaced by Prasoon Joshi, he told the media that he will go back to making films.

As a producer, he made a comeback with the film Julie 2 with Raai Laxmi. However, the film did not make any mark at the Box Office.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty: Govinda One Of The Finest Comedy Actors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates