Govt will issue ordinance for SC/ST rights, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Pawan. Pic/AFP

The government will issue an ordinance to uphold the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes if the Supreme Court does not go back on its judgment deleting the provision of immediate arrest on complaints from Dalits, says Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who asserts the Constitution too will be amended if need be.

"I have said that if the court's verdict will not be in favour (of those who demand retention of the original provisions), we will go for an ordinance and that too without any change in the original Act," Paswan said.

