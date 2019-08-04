Gowtham, Agarwal take India 'A' close to win in 2nd unofficial Test v WI 'A'

cricket

Mayank Agarwal

Port of Spain: Openers Mayank Agarwal and Priyank Panchal struck fine half-centuries as India 'A' inched closer towards registering a comfortable win over West Indies 'A' in the second unofficial Test here on Saturday.

Chasing 278 for a 2-0 lead in the series, Agarwal made 81 off 134 balls while Panchal scored 68 off 121 deliveries as India were 33 runs shy off the target at lunch on the final day of the four-day match.

Agarwal and Panchal shared 150 runs for the opening stand to set the platform for India A's chase. Besides, A Easwaran was batting on 47 in the company of Anmolpreet Singh (30 n o) as India 'A' didn't lose any wicket in the first session. Chemar Holder picked up two wickets for 51 runs for WI 'A' till the break. India 'A' resumed the final day at 185-3. Earlier, off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham took five wickets to dismiss WI 'A' for 149.

