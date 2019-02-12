Grammy Awards 2019 proves, This Is America

hollywood

International gala celebrates diversity, bestows top honour on African American, heartily acknowledges female artistes

Gaga, Pinkett, host Alicia Keys, Obama and Lopez. Pics/PTI

Amidst controversy that the Grammy does not offer a level playing field for minority and women, African-American rapper Donald Glover's (Childish Gambino)This Is America took home several - including top nods Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year - at the music awards gala yesterday morning.



Kacey Musgraves

His contemporary, Drake took home the gong for Best Rap Song (God's Plan), but it was his winning speech that made him a subject of discussion. Taking to the mic to encourage young artistes to not be defined by awards, he said, "You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word... You don't need this [award] right here."



Cardi B



Drake



Glover

His opinion wasn't taken lightly by show regulators, who cut his speech off mid-way to go into commercial. It was a big night for women. Kacey Musgraves's Golden Hour took home the Album Of The Year gong. Michelle Obama took to the stage with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett to discuss the place of music in her life.

The 61st Grammy Awards were held on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy awards function is the biggest night in music, and for music lovers, it's a must-watch event. The Grammy Awards this year was also a night filled with pleasant surprises, like when Childish Gambino's 'This is America' became the first rap song in history to win the Record of the Year Grammy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates