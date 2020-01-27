Grammy Awards 2020: Billie Eilish wins big; here's the complete list of winners

The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, amidst a period of mourning after NBA giant Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. The ceremony began with an acapella tribute to Kobe Bryant by Boys II Men.

18-year-old Billie Eilish took home four major awards at the Grammys this year. Besides Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, too, won big. Here's the complete list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Hey Ma, Bon Iver

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Talk, Khalid

Old Town Road (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish (WINNER)

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Black Pumas

Lizzo

Lil Nas X

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Song of the Year

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

Always Remember Us This Way, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)

Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)

Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey)

Lover, Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

Someone You Love, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldo)

Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend (WINNER)

Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna

Panini, Lil Nas X

Ballin, Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

The London, Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Album

IGOR, Tyler the Creator (WINNER)

Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Speechless, Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn featuring Luke Combs

I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne

The Daughters, Little Big Town

Common, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Pop Solo Performance

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Spirit, Beyonce

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish (WINNER)

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyonce

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Senorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo (WINNER)

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Performance

Come Home — Anderson.Paak & Andre 300 (WINNER)

Love Again — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could've Been — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

Say So — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) (WINNER)

Could've Been — Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

Look At Me Now — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

No Guidance — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

Roll Some Mo — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Best Rock Performance

This Land — Gary Clark Jr. (WINNER)

Pretty Waste — Bones UK

History Repeats — Brittany Howard

Woman — Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad — Rival Sons

Best Rock Song

This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) (WINNER)

Fear Inoculum — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

Give Yourself A Try — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

Harmony Hall — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

History Repeats — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant (WINNER)

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (WINNER)

The Lion King: The Songs, various artists

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, various artists

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Chernobyl, Hildur Guonadottir (WINNER)

Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri

Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi

The Lion King, Hans Zimmer

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Becoming — Michelle Obama (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists) — Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Instrumental Composition

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite — John Williams, composer (John Williams) (WINNER)

Begin Again — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

Crucible For Crisis — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

Walkin' Funny — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Music Video

Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

We've Got to Try, The Chemical Brothers

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane, fka twigs

Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo

Best Music Film

Homecoming, Beyonce (WINNER)

Remember My Name, David Crosby

Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis

Shangri-La, various artists

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)

LP5, Apparat

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Country Solo Performance

Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson (WINNER)

All Your'n, Tyler Childers

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

God's Country, Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song

Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker) (WINNER)

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)

It All Comes Out In the Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)

Some of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)

Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, and Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker (WINNER)

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Best Rap Performance

Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy (WINNER)

Middle Child, J. Cole

Suge, DaBaby

Down Bad, Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

Clout, Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap Song

A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) (WINNER)

Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

Racks in the Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates