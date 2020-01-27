Grammy Awards 2020: Billie Eilish wins big; here's the complete list of winners
18-year-old Billie Eilish took home four major awards at the Grammys this year. Besides Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, too, won big. Here's the complete list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, amidst a period of mourning after NBA giant Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. The ceremony began with an acapella tribute to Kobe Bryant by Boys II Men.
Record of the Year
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Hey Ma, Bon Iver
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the Year
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish (WINNER)
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Black Pumas
Lizzo
Lil Nas X
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Song of the Year
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
Always Remember Us This Way, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)
Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)
Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey)
Lover, Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
Someone You Love, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldo)
Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend (WINNER)
Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna
Panini, Lil Nas X
Ballin, Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
The London, Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
IGOR, Tyler the Creator (WINNER)
Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Speechless, Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn featuring Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne
The Daughters, Little Big Town
Common, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Pop Solo Performance
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Spirit, Beyonce
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyonce
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Senorita — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo (WINNER)
Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy
Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn — Nao
Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Performance
Come Home — Anderson.Paak & Andre 300 (WINNER)
Love Again — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel — Lizzo & Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo — Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
Say So — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) (WINNER)
Could've Been — Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
Look At Me Now — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
No Guidance — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
Roll Some Mo — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Best Rock Performance
This Land — Gary Clark Jr. (WINNER)
Pretty Waste — Bones UK
History Repeats — Brittany Howard
Woman — Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad — Rival Sons
Best Rock Song
This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) (WINNER)
Fear Inoculum — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
Give Yourself A Try — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
Harmony Hall — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant (WINNER)
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (WINNER)
The Lion King: The Songs, various artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, various artists
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Chernobyl, Hildur Guonadottir (WINNER)
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri
Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Becoming — Michelle Obama (WINNER)
Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists) — Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Instrumental Composition
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite — John Williams, composer (John Williams) (WINNER)
Begin Again — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
Crucible For Crisis — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Walkin' Funny — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Music Video
Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus (WINNER)
We've Got to Try, The Chemical Brothers
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane, fka twigs
Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo
Best Music Film
Homecoming, Beyonce (WINNER)
Remember My Name, David Crosby
Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis
Shangri-La, various artists
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best Dance/Electronic Album
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers (WINNER)
LP5, Apparat
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best Country Solo Performance
Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson (WINNER)
All Your'n, Tyler Childers
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
God's Country, Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker) (WINNER)
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out In the Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)
Some of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)
Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, and Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker (WINNER)
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Best Rap Performance
Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy (WINNER)
Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
Clout, Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap Song
A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) (WINNER)
Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
Racks in the Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)
