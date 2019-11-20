Grammys 2020: Jonas Brothers nominated, Nick and Priyanka Chopra can't keep calm

Nick Jonas reunited with his brothers for the single, Sucker, and the song created a sensation on social media. But their success has just quadrupled as the single has found its way to the Grammys 2020. Yes, unarguably the biggest night for all the singers in the world, Sucker has been nominated in the prestigious award ceremony.

As expected, both husband Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra cannot keep calm. It's a matter of huge pride and ecstasy for both of them. Nick took to his Twitter account to share the news and wrote- We're Grammy-nominated!!!!

Take a look right here:

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Joe Jonas sounded shocked, have a look at his hilarious reaction:

Ah! ðÂÂÂÂ± — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 20, 2019

Kevin Jonas wrote- Thank you, everyone, for making this year possible!! Take a look:

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

And how could a jubilant wife like Priyanka stay away from giving out her reaction? She posted a video on her Twitter account that gave us a glimpse of the preparation that went behind recording and creating the song the brothers have been nominated for. She wrote- So proud of you Jonas Brothers, I love you. Have a look right here:

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, which turned out to be one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. She's now gearing up for The White Tiger, which will premiere on Netflix, also starring Rajkummar Rao.

