Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pierced belly button with plunging neckline dress looks stunning

Priyanka Chopra isn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, but the actress has made sure to make it big with her style quotient. While the Hollywood stars are currently at one of the most prestigious award functions, Desi girl opted for a look was styled by Mimi Cutrell.

Her sequin outfit not only soared the temperature on the red carpet but also left us in awe with her fashion sense. The plunging neckline attire, which went ahead with her lower body, and fringed ombre sleeves made her look no less than a mermaid.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her fashion foot forward and posed with hubby Nick Jonas for a social media post. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram This guy. #Grammys2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJan 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

Priyanka completed the look with smoky eyes, nude lips and pierced belly-button. Isn't she looking gorgeous?

Her makeup artist also shared a video which shows the entire outfit of the diva. Watch it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Phillips (@maryphillips) onJan 26, 2020 at 4:12pm PST

Speaking of her professional journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar. The actress kickstarted the year with a new music video 'What A Man Gotta Do,' along with hubby Nick Jonas. Apart from The White Tiger, as her digital film alongside Rajkummar Rao, she has also signed for Russo Brothers' Amazon Series, Citadel.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates