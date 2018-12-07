Great knock by Cheteshwar Pujara, but no way to get out: Karsan Ghavri

cricket

Former India player Karsan Ghavri

Adapting to Australian conditions and the bouncy Adelaide pitch quickly was the key to Cheteshwar Pujara's success against the Australians, reckoned former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri. One-drop batsman Pujara's classy 123 helped India reach a respectable 250 for nine yesterday.

"The other players were struggling, but Pujara knew how to cope with the green, bouncy wicket. He makes adjustments quicker than others. This ton is definitely one of his best knocks," said Ghavri, who like Pujara, was born in Rajkot.

Saurashtra is not the only connection between Pujara and Ghavri. The former India all-rounder helped Pujara in his formative years by arranging for the kid batsman to play and train in Mumbai.

Ghavri was full of praise for Pujara, but he was very disappointed with his run out dismissal. "Losing your wicket for that extra run is like a crime. As far as running between wickets is concerned, he is little bit on the slower side, so I feel he should not take risks while going for quick singles or twos. Only for that extra run, one cannot lose a great batsman," stressed Ghavri.

Ghavri's two tours to Australia — in 1977-78 and 1980-81 — were rewarding. His seven wickets at the Adelaide Oval in the 1977-78 series-decider went in vain. In 1980-81, he bowled Greg Chappell round his legs for a duck en route to victory in Melbourne. In the previous Test at Adelaide, he helped India to an exciting draw while batting with tailender Shivlal Yadav.

