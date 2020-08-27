Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become parents in January 2021

Fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have something to be excited about, as the much-loved couple has just announced that they're expecting their first child together! Yes, Anushka Sharma is pregnant and we couldn't be more excited for the actress!

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021"

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onAug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Virat Kohli, too, shared the news on his social media with the same picture and photo, and the news made netizens go into overdrive. Many of the couple's friends and social media followers congratulated them on the post.

Varun Dhawan commented with a red heart emoji, while Alia Bhatt, too, showered the couple with a lot of love with a bunch of heart emojis. Congratulations poured in from all quarters with celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Sania Mirza, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra, and a host of others wishing them.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They tied the knot at a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was a floral-themed one with only the couple's families and a few friends in attendance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news