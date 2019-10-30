Great news for all the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana fans as Gulabo Sitabo to now release earlier

In the days of postponing movies after announcing their release dates, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, have decided to release it two months prior to the scheduled date. Earlier, the film was supposed to open in the cinemas on April 24, now it's releasing on February 28. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

The announcement comes with Khurrana's first look from the film, whereas Bachchan's unusual look dropped in a few months ago. This is the story that narrates the quirky relationship between a tenant and his cantankerous landlord. Khurrana said in an interview the shooting was completed in merely 22 days. Well, that seems to be a record of sorts!

The actor also stated that he will be taking a break from films as his family needs him. His line-up of movies for next year is ready. He would inaugurate his 2020 with this Shoojit Sircar directorial, followed by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, releasing on March 13. As it has always been the case with the actor, he's again gearing up for back-to-back releases.

Coming to Bachchan, he's also giving his fans as many as four films next year- Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund, and Brahmastra. Chehre releases on February 21, Gulabo Sitabo a week later, and the release date of Jhund and Brahmastra are yet to be announced. But we cannot wait to see Khurrana and Bachchan in the same frame.

