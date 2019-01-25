Gregorios are U-14 champs

football

St Gregorios went ahead again when Karan Mehta headed home Harshit Kotak's free-kick. The Chembur lads then hung on to their slender lead and emerged champions

The St Gregorios boys with their MSSA U-14 Div IV winner's medals at Cross Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

St Gregorios School (Chembur) struck once in each half to snatch a 2-1 win against Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) in the boys' U-14 Div IV final of the MSSA-organised inter-school football tournament at the Goans Sports Association ground yesterday.

The Chembur boys broke the deadlock midway through the first session when skipper Rihaan Sanghavi crossed from the right and the ball deflected and fell for Aahaan Gaokar, who tapped the ball in from inside the penalty area.

Antonio Da Silva managed to draw level after the interval when Akshat Shetye drilled in a direct free-kick leaving St Gregorios custodian Praveer Arora rooted to the ground. St Gregorios went ahead again when Karan Mehta headed home Harshit Kotak's free-kick. The Chembur lads then hung on to their slender lead and emerged champions.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates