WHO'S OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The ultimate neighbourhood directory to still-functioning grocers in Mumbai

Minutes after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24, people across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane were thronging vegetable markets, general stores and medical shops to stock up on essentials. With supplies falling short and authorities taking precautions overcrowding, it has been a challenge to bag that loaf of bread that will see you through breakfast.



Mid-day is putting together a comprehensive list — suburb and neighbourhood wise — to tell what’s open and functioning, so you don’t return empty-handed.

Andheri West

1. Apna Super Market

Address: Shop No 1, Sai Avenue, Veera Desai Road, Opposite Mvm High School, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400058

Phone: 9152287811

(Sunday closed)

2. Twinkle General Store

Address: Twinkle Apartment, Shop No 12, Lokhandwala Complex, Off Linking Road, Andheri West, Mumbai - 400053

Phone: 022-26324553



3 - Krishna General stores

Address: Oasis Co-Op. Housing Society Ltd., Shop No. 6, Building No. 9, Yagnik Nagar, Jay Bhawani Mata Marg, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058

Phone: 9930835803

Borivli West



1. Diamond stores

Shop no.8, Paranjpe Road,, B-1, Ashok Nagar, Vazira, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091

Phone: 02228332059

2. Perfect Dry Fruits & General Stores

Shop No .6, Deepraj Apartment, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Paranjape Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vazira, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091

Phone: 098206 54197

3.Nice Dry Fruit & General Store

Shop No. 2, Sunrise View Apartment, Lokmanya Tilak Chauk, Vazira, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091

Ph: 098333 29904

4. Talent Super Market

Shop No.5, Yash Krupa Cooperative Housing Society, Housing, Chikuwadi, Shimpoli, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092

Phone: 0228331997

Chembur

1.Amrut Grain Stores

PCAG Building, Chheda Nagar, Chembur West

Phone: 022 2525 2023

Dahisar - East

1. Jagruti supermarket

Shop No 3, Chintamani Plaza, Shiv Vallabh Rd, Ashok Van, Dahisar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400068

Phone: 9820144652

2.Chamunda Stores

Shop Number 19, Aradhana Building, Hanuman Tekdi Shiv Valabh Road, Shiv Vallabh Rd, Ashok Van, Dahisar East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400068

Phone: 022 2897 4577



3. Shivam Supermarket

Co-Op Housing Society, Shankheshwar Nagar, Phase 1 (A1 - A9), Shop NO. 12 - 13, Shiv Vallabh Rd, Ashok Van, Dahisar East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400068

Phone: 022 2896 8822

_________________________________________________________

Goregaon

1. Central Stores

261, Aarey Rd, Peru Baug, Jay Prakash Nagar, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

Phone: 022 2927 0101



2. Hari Om Medical & Provision General Stores

Shop No. 3/4, Laxmi Niwas, Aarey Rd, opposite Subway, Jay Prakash Nagar, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063

Phone: 022 2686 5735

____________________________________________________________

Ghatkopar

1.Central Stores

Address: MG Road, Kapol wadi, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086

Phone: 25162881, 25132959, 7021355300



2.Ghelani Super Market

Address: Hingwala Lane, Saibaba Nagar, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400077

Phone: 022 2501 3014

(Sunday closed)

3.Chheda Grain & Provision Store - Ghatkopar East

Address: 5-6, Shiv Sadan, Rajawadi Road,Ghatkoper East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400077

Phone: 098218 08488 (Sunday closed)

____________________________________________________

Kandivli (West)

1.Jog Maya General Store

Anagha CHS, Nr Police Stn,, RDP Rd Number 1, Charkop Gaon, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400067

Phone: 70730 59905

2.Ramesh Medical



Shop No 1, Charkop Shree Gananayak Chs Ltd Plot No 11, Rdp-1, Sector 2, Kandivali West, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400067

Contact: 022 2869 3667/9833579206

3.Noble Chemists

239 A/3, Kesar Plaza, Charkop Market, Sector 3, Sahyadri Nagar, Kandiwali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400067

Contact: 022 2860 9502

4.Adarsh society store

241-242, RDP Rd Number 1, Dwarka Society, Charkop, Sector 2 Charkop, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400067

Phone: 022 2867 3721