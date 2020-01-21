Groom's father and bride's mother 'elope' just weeks before their childrens' wedding

Surat: Two youngsters' plans of tying the knot was shattered after the groom's father and the bride's mother reportedly eloped. The two revived their younger days' love and fled.

The marriage was scheduled in the second week of February, but the 48-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, are nowhere to be found for 10 days, a Times of India report read. The man, a resident of Katargam area, and the woman, who lives in Navsari disappeared from their homes. It is suspected that the two eloped. While both the families have filed missing complaints with the police, the situation has embarrassed them.

The report said the bride and groom were preparing for their marriage for the past one year, after they got engaged. The engagement was done after everyone's approval, but their parents eloping has shocked everyone.

The groom's father is a textile businessman and also deals in property. He has been untraceable since January 10. He and the bride's mother were known to each other and they were good friends.

"They knew each other since they lived in the same society. Some of their close friends informed us, after they eloped, that they had a relationship in the past, too. However, the bride's mother got engaged with her current husband in Navsari," a relative of both families was quoted as saying in the report.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates