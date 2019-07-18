Group of women allegedly thrash police personnel in Dumka

crime

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Jharkhand: A group of women of Bagnal village allegedly thrashed a Massanjore police station incharge. The women alleged that the station incharge had helped escape a driver of the vehicle which had hit their Ox leading to its death on Wednesday.

Jharkhand: Women of Bagnal village in Dumka dist allegedly thrashed Massanjore police station incharge, alleging he helped escape driver of a vehicle, which hit their ox leading to its death. SP Dumka(in pic)says, "DSP & SDPO sent to conduct inquiry. Action will be taken." (17.7) pic.twitter.com/l4GGj82ZGO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

"According to the preliminary information we received from the station incharge, an accident occurred on his way to the station, in which an Ox had died. He saw some women shouting and went to talk to them but the driver of the vehicle had fled the spot. The women, however, alleged that he helped the driver escape following which they started thrashing him," YS Ramesh, SP Dumka, said. He further added that a report has been sent to DSP and SDPO. Soon an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action will be taken. Meanwhile, the police have seized the vehicle and the driver has been taken into custody.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI