Guess how Rajkummar Rao shed the some 'extra weight'!

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has shed his "extra weight" by going clean-shaven amid the lockdown Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a before and after video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen clean shaved.

Giving a hilarious caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What's yours? #BreakTheBeard@break_the_beard."

In April, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, shared a video on Instagram where the "Trapped" actor was seen giving her a haircut with a trimmer.

On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China".

The National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies coming up, including Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.

