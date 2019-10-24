Guest Appearance: Cillian Mulligan, mixologist

What are some of the things that you plan to do while in the city?

First on my to-do list is a visit to the Gateway of India. I've also heard that the surrounding area of Colaba has some really cool bars and cafes. Next up, I plan to visit Chor Bazaar to test out my bargaining skills.

What is the most interesting thing you have noticed about Mumbai?

It has to be the sheer amount of things going on at any one time. From festivals to music gigs, awards nights to brand-curated experiences, and bar takeovers to comedy nights, Mumbai has it all!

What are some of the key qualities that set Irish whiskey apart from Scotch?

Firstly, we spell whiskey with an 'e'! But apart from the spelling, you will also rarely find any peated notes in Irish whiskeys. That's associated more with Scotch whisky. This peated note comes from the malting of the barley, but Irish whiskey usually has unmalted barley.

Favourite Mumbai neighbourhood

I enjoy the freedom to roam around in Bandra. It's definitely one of the best places to live in India, with a great sense of community and access to top-notch cocktail bars, cafes and gyms. The Little Easy is my favourite place to hang out right now.

